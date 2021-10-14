MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MasTec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in MasTec by 13.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.07. 5,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasTec has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

