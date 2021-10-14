Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $13.04 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of -271.06 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.