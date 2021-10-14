Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 65.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,489 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,212 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,787 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

