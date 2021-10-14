Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MARZF stock remained flat at $$0.98 during trading hours on Thursday. Marston’s has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

About Marston’s

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

