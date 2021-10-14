Marston’s (LON:MARS) Price Target Cut to GBX 85 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MARS. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 108 ($1.41).

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.45. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 40.87 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £482.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

