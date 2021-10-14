Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MQ. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

