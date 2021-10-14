Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.78. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.