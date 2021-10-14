Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,278,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,591,404. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

