Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.
NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,278,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,591,404. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $57.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
