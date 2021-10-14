Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $32.59

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.59 or 0.00057120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 95.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $84.04 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00248674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00096160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,578,484 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

