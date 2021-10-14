MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) & Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Head to Head Analysis

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MannKind shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MannKind and Spero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 0 1 5 0 2.83 Spero Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

MannKind presently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.72%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than MannKind.

Risk & Volatility

MannKind has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MannKind and Spero Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $65.14 million 20.58 -$57.24 million ($0.20) -26.85 Spero Therapeutics $9.33 million 60.23 -$78.28 million ($3.52) -4.97

MannKind has higher revenue and earnings than Spero Therapeutics. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MannKind and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind -115.56% N/A -26.14% Spero Therapeutics -411.53% -63.74% -52.67%

Summary

MannKind beats Spero Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

