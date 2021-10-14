MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). MannKind also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth $74,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNKD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 66,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,806. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. MannKind has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

