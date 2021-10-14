Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $98.26

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.26 and traded as high as C$105.69. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$105.69, with a volume of 247 shares traded.

MEQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$987.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$19.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$18.09. The company had revenue of C$39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

