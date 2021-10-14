Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE MAIN opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 158,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

