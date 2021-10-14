MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAG. National Bankshares lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.33.

TSE MAG opened at C$21.71 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 285.66.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. Research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

