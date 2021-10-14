Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. 970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.

Madison County Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial, Inc is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded on April 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.