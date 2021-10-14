Mackay Shields LLC Has $48.73 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,674 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $48,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,422,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.71. 676,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006,101. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $584.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

