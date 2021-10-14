Mackay Shields LLC Has $22.31 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 153,699 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Oracle stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $96.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.