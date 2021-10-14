Mackay Shields LLC Has $20.33 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,293 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 88,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $91.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

