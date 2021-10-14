Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,916 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 4.10% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $26,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 300.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 47,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,492. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

