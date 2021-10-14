Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 119,868 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $62,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 123.6% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $898,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $3,496,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Visa by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 104,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 40,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.24. 162,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,718. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

