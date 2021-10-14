Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the September 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
MAANF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.61.
About Maanshan Iron & Steel
