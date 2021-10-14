M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “
Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
