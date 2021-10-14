Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LUN. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price target (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.97.

TSE:LUN opened at C$9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.54 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.84.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

