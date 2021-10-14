Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of LNEGY stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37.
About Lundin Energy AB (publ)
Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.