Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LNEGY stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.