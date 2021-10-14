LPL Financial LLC Purchases 30,577 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,984,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,558,000 after buying an additional 49,017 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.4% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 180,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

