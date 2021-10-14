LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $43,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,838,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

