LPL Financial LLC Has $43.27 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,979 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 356,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,099,000 after purchasing an additional 49,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 240,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.87 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

