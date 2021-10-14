Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.26

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, HSBC cut Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Lonking alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.