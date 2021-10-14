Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,078 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 4.3% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 1.10% of Fiserv worth $777,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after buying an additional 1,709,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after buying an additional 1,549,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Fiserv stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 69,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,072. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.