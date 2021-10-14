Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer Purchases 12,000 Shares

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rock Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Rock Soffer purchased 3,900 shares of Longeveron stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,455.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. Longeveron Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Longeveron by 811.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

