Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,550 shares of company stock worth $3,681,810. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $273.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.41. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.32 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

