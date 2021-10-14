Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.9% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 837,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Linde by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 28,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Linde by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Linde by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $334,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,289. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $159.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

