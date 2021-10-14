Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,838 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,335,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66,934.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 76,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 334.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.80. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $113.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

