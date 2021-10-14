Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,718 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

