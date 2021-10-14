Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 318.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $44.81 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58.

