Lincoln National Corp Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

