Lincoln National Corp Acquires 769 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.2% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $18,014,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day moving average of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.