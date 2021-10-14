Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Up 5.7%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) was up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.51 and last traded at $97.81. Approximately 77,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 934,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.15.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.