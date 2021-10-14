LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

LFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,575,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.53. 10,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,944. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

