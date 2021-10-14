Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7,955.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.95 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.