Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 57,209.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69,223 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 339,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,844,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $400.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $437.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.46.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

