Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 24,508.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,214 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.34.

NYSE:AMP opened at $278.35 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $155.33 and a one year high of $284.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

