Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $173,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13,013.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.91.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.