Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 3,056.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,076,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,587,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 217,931 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

