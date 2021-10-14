Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 8,915.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.45.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

