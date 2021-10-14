Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

