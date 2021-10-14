LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $134.57

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $134.57 and last traded at $135.12, with a volume of 351125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.49.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.64.

Get LHC Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.