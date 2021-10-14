LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $156.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Shares of LGIH opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.09.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

