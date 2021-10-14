Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.64

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 6774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 133,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 343,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.