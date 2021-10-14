LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $24.07 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $40.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.11.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. Equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,053,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $876,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,570,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

